Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -3.97 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.45 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and has 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 385.44% and an $5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.