Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.34 N/A -3.97 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 8.21 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 420.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year iBio Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.