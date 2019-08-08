Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.95 N/A -3.97 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 147.52 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 85.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.