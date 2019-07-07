Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparison side by side

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.95 N/A -3.97 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.