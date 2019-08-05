Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.48 N/A -3.97 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.18 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 78.9% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.