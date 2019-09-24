Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|3.18
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 302.06%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 196.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
