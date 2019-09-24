Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.18 N/A -3.97 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 302.06%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 196.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.