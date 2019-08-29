Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.41 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 418.78% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Competitively the consensus target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 177.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.