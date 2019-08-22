Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.45 N/A -3.97 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has beta of -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 420.83% and an $5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 15.1%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.