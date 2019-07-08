Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparing side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|6.95
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|5
|58.98
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk and Volatility
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -31.77% and its average price target is $7.69.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
