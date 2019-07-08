Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparing side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.95 N/A -3.97 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 58.98 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -31.77% and its average price target is $7.69.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.