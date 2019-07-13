Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.06 N/A -3.97 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1765.14 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, with potential downside of -5.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 0.02% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.