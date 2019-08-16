Ack Asset Management Upped Kw (KW) Holding by $1.95 Billion; Sothebys (BID) Stake Raised by Paradice Investment Management Llc

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 734,748 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kw (KW) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 940,791 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41B, up from 822,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 376,413 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

