Ack Asset Management Upped Its Position in Rog (ROG) by $13.12 Billion as Stock Value Declined; Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Discovery (DISCA) as Valuation Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29 million, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.40 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rog (ROG) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 203,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10B, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 93,276 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $428.69M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.

