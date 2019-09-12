Ack Asset Management Upped Its Pgti (PGTI) Stake by $4.01 Million; Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holding Held by Price Michael F

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.59% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.93M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 363,823 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0% or 108,100 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.68% stake. Voya Inv Ltd holds 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 37,908 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 19,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Globeflex Cap LP owns 50,800 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 685,600 shares. California-based Spitfire Capital Ltd Llc has invested 4.8% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 182,428 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 181,863 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 180,600 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 368,900 shares stake. Aperio Limited Liability Com has 21,567 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,293 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 382,591 shares to 558,200 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hri by 46,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,100 shares, and cut its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Assoc owns 1.93M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0% or 2,969 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Franklin accumulated 8.05M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 3,260 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 700 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 16,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 1,378 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested 0.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 413 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 297,315 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Co owns 60,000 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 255,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 29,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).