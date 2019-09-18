Ack Asset Management Trimmed Mixt (MIXT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Upped as Share Price Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 52,499 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 386,769 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 29/03/2018 – TESLA TSLA.O : INSTINET SAYS AUTOMAKERS WITHOUT INTERNAL BATTERY CAPACITY WILL BE AT THE MERCY OF UPSTREAM SUPPLIERS FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Safety Investigators Examine Another Fatal Tesla Crash; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Tesla Finds Its Factory Is in a Fishbowl; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, proxy advisers say; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Target partners with Tesla, ChargePoint, Electrify America to install chargers – Electrek; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS SEVERITY OF CRASH DUE TO REMOVAL OF ATTENUATOR; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4.93M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 464,176 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ironwood Financial Limited Com accumulated 56 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co reported 3,377 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com reported 4.31 million shares stake. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 11,529 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,215 shares. Security Natl Tru Company, West Virginia-based fund reported 50 shares. 371,479 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 15,095 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 994 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon.

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.34M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.