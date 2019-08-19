Ack Asset Management Trimmed Its Ens (ENS) Position by $11.32 Billion; Stock Value Declined; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 26,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 19,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14B, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 278,294 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50. – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,114 shares to 29,370 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 461,091 shares. Central Financial Bank Tru has 8,271 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 62,444 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 36,147 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La holds 1.8% or 22,086 shares. 8,870 are owned by First Personal Financial. Hartford Mgmt Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3,860 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. First Advsrs LP owns 1.55M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.91% stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware owns 13,823 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Communication has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,226 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 349 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.06% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,952 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability invested in 147,225 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 0.12% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 146,097 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 12,154 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 10,926 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 480,889 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 99,330 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Raymond James accumulated 33,230 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company reported 10,383 shares stake. The Texas-based Hbk Invs LP has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).