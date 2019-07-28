Ack Asset Management Trimmed Ens (ENS) Holding as Share Price Declined; Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $639,705 as Share Value Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 195,735 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 643 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 522,805 shares. Millrace Asset Group has invested 1.26% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 321,040 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. State Street has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 57,363 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,952 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 33,230 shares. Ls Investment reported 2,274 shares. 22,892 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 349,305 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 49,830 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 8,482 shares.