Ack Asset Management Stake in Pgti (PGTI) Raised as Market Value Rose; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Raised by Martin Currie Ltd

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 262,869 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 45,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 248,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78 million, up from 203,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22 million shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares to 3,841 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,497 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1.09 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,956 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 47,700 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp reported 38,159 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 8,667 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 64,345 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc stated it has 368,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,599 shares. Colony Grp Lc reported 49,108 shares stake. Cambiar Investors reported 163,410 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 11,645 shares. Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Northern reported 730,392 shares.

