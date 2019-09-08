Ack Asset Management Stake in Atsg (ATSG) Lowered by $7.77 Billion; Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $1.14 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 billion, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 242,936 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,899 shares. Foster & Motley has 3,022 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 16,979 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 793,344 shares. Fincl Bank has 118,553 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 210 shares. Impala Asset Limited Liability Company holds 8.11% or 1.15 million shares. 70,034 are held by Natixis Limited Partnership. Century Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. 2,600 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 2,679 shares. 30,695 are held by Jacobs And Com Ca.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 100,646 shares to 131,996 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 35,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,292 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280 on Wednesday, March 20. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Thursday, August 8. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Coretz Robert K..

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 102,434 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. New York-based Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.08% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 360,650 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Blackrock has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 3.83M shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 850,000 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.57% or 394,985 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 25,229 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc holds 100 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 10,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 0% or 1.21M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 48,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.