Ack Asset Management Stake in Agys (AGYS) Has Cut by $3.51 Billion; Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised 3M (MMM) Position by $20.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 99 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97B, up from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 615,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 22,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,923 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1.20M shares. 25,955 are held by Albert D Mason. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 119,993 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 45,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 14,350 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 368,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,386 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,473 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 22 insider sales for $9.94 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51 shares to 19,557 shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) by 2,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,065 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A.