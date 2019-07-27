Ack Asset Management Raised Position in Mobl (MOBL) by $4.86 Billion as Market Value Rose; As Dover (DOV) Shares Rose, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Decreased by $456,444 Its Holding

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 608,846 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 billion, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 803,001 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dover Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 138,087 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 21,588 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The Georgia-based Montag A & Associate has invested 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2,600 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort LP accumulated 28,546 shares. Essex Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 67,492 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 61,487 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 15,521 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Com holds 310 shares. Schroder Inv has 255,163 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 9,329 shares stake. Goldman Sachs invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M. Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vrrm.