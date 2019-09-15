Ack Asset Management Raised Mobl (MOBL) Position by $973,200; Corecommodity Management Has Cut Its Rexnord New (RXN) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 49,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580,000, down from 68,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 562,609 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 1.13 million shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.82M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 74,129 shares to 113,801 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 57,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 76,155 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 99,807 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.42 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 71,720 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 337,455 shares. 153,060 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Corp. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company holds 132,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp stated it has 122,592 shares. James Research Incorporated reported 8,375 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.97 million shares. 490,000 are owned by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 95,345 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcrn by 190,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hri.