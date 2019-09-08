Ack Asset Management Raised Its Kw (KW) Position by $1.95 Billion; Navellier & Associates Lifted Qualys (QLYS) Position by $1.95 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 227,318 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kw (KW) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 940,791 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 billion, up from 822,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO

