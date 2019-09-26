Ack Asset Management Lowered Stake in Wms (WMS) by $1.80 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 275,441 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 89.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,542 shares to 2,642 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Capital Ltd Com reported 7.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) stated it has 931 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Communication reported 36,678 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Agf invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Roberts Ltd Co has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsrs reported 1.09% stake. Osher Van De Voorde Management, a California-based fund reported 5,802 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 355 are owned by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Weiss Multi owns 3,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,474 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd invested in 20,195 shares. 170 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct. Proshare Ltd Co holds 3.53% or 311,596 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 30,350 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.69 million for 18.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.