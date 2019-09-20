Ack Asset Management Lowered Position in Wms (WMS) by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Third Avenue Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by $5.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 313,575 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 198,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.10M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.94 million, down from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 3.35 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 24,701 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability invested in 30,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 7,829 shares. Northern has 491,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% or 62,577 shares. Parametric Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 48,045 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 46,736 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.39% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,130 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.05% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.46M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44,142 shares to 133,142 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 647,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.30M for 57.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.