Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Forr (FORR) as Stock Price Declined; Citigroup New (C) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Raised Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 42,264 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 39,922 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fin Group Inc Inc stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,696 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 67,299 shares. Bb&T holds 31,299 shares. Pacific Inv Management reported 1.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 122,815 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,419 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc stated it has 2.99 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technology has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd holds 53,189 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6.56% or 26.81M shares. 4,850 were accumulated by Cobblestone Lc New York. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Management Corporation has 7.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 461,829 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,182 activity.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.