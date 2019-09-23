Ack Asset Management Lowered By $10.53 Million Its Atro (ATRO) Holding; Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 354.55% above currents $1.65 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Citigroup. See Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Atro (ATRO) stake by 34.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 405,000 shares as Atro (ATRO)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 775,000 shares with $20.58M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Atro now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 247,612 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prns has 1,883 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 45,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,404 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bragg Finance invested in 10,969 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1,900 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 16,433 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 9,500 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,000 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. Federated Pa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). 1.34 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Victory Cap reported 9,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.49M for 21.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2,746 activity. 100 shares were bought by Hedges Nancy L, worth $2,746 on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Astronics Corp (ATRO) Announces Tonit Calaway to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Astronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO), A Stock That Climbed 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics SATCOM Antenna Technology Selected for Collins Aerospace and SES’s LuxStream Business Aviation Connectivity Service – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune and Noile-Immune Announce Agreement to Develop SPEAR T-Cell Products expressing IL-7 and CCL19 as a next-generation treatment for cancer patients – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United States Orphan Drug Designation for Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcomas Granted to SPEAR T-cells Targeting MAGE-A4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.