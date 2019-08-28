Ack Asset Management Lowered Agys (AGYS) Stake By $3.51 Billion; Shorts at VAXIL BIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VXLLF) Raised By 251.26%

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Agys (AGYS) stake by 43.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as Agys (AGYS)’s stock rose 29.86%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 368,029 shares with $4.58B value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Agys now has $631.90M valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 16,146 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. 74,200 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 116,004 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 98,170 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 263,350 shares. 11,473 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 22,458 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 49,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 25,955 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 368,029 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 15,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 27,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 17,389 shares. 70 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs.