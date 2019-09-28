Ack Asset Management Lifted Its Pgti (PGTI) Position by $4.01 Million; Share Value Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Holding in Werner Enterprises (WERN) Has Boosted by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 196,956 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 34,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 297,201 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 262,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 775,588 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Opens New Connector Building – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations Showcases Indoor and Outdoor Living at 2019 International Builders Show – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcrn by 190,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lasr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 46,822 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd has invested 0.14% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Colony Group Limited Liability Company reported 49,108 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 299,790 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.01% stake. Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston Partners holds 0% or 161,110 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 10,465 shares. 11,500 were reported by Hm Payson. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 9.23M shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 53,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy stated it has 0.13% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Werner Sees A Decent Peak Season, Capacity Shakeout Coming – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q2 Earnings Miss, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Four Werner Drivers Advance to National Truck Driving Championships – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 93,322 shares to 23,775 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 505,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,784 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).