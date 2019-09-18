Ack Asset Management Lifted By $1.19 Million Its Trns (TRNS) Holding; Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Shorts Increased By 16.81%

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Trns (TRNS) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 66,000 shares as Trns (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 410,400 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 344,400 last quarter. Trns now has $165.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 10,265 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) had an increase of 16.81% in short interest. PTGX’s SI was 630,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.81% from 539,600 shares previously. With 226,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s short sellers to cover PTGX’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.54% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 87,389 shares traded. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 58.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 24/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Names Samuel Saks, M.D., as Chief Development Officer; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist aborts lead ulcerative colitis program after drug fizzles in PhIIb $PTGX @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 16/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Giraudo to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS: NO SAFETY CONCERNS NOTED IN ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PTG-100 IN CHRONIC POUCHITIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTGX); 06/03/2018 – IGNORE: PROTAGONIST PTG-300 ORPHAN DRUG STATUS REPORTED EARLIER

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Hri stake by 46,900 shares to 333,100 valued at $11.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lasr stake by 53,300 shares and now owns 371,700 shares. Saic (NYSE:SAIC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us-based Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Ameritas Inv accumulated 601 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 13,650 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Cove Street Cap Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 298,719 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc holds 0% or 139,243 shares. Punch And Mgmt invested in 336,643 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 0.01% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Strs Ohio has 1,800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Perritt Capital Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 38,055 shares. Intll Grp holds 0% or 4,335 shares in its portfolio.

