Ack Asset Management Increased Its Pgti (PGTI) Stake; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holder Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 56,228 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 702,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.84 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 99,359 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 19,862 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 99,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 25,756 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 25,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 181,863 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 20,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 90,509 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 34,481 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 5,956 shares. 503,257 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. The Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Macquarie Grp Limited owns 87,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 11,500 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares to 775,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 243,500 shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.