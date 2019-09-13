Ack Asset Management Increased Ens (ENS) Holding by $7.48 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $609,281; Stock Value Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 2,807 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 4,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 211,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.77M, up from 207,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 83,799 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lasr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis invested in 5,027 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 17,942 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 22,844 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.03% or 27,017 shares. 23 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Moreover, Harding Loevner Lp has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Channing Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 610,070 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has 579,530 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 311,242 shares. Nordea reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 0.33% or 427,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,825 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 18,658 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Investment Inc reported 29,518 shares. Capital Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,460 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Limited has invested 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 34,326 shares. Swedbank invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Club Trust Na holds 18,047 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bankshares reported 25,979 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.22M shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 2.47% or 49,467 shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 0.5% or 21,000 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore owns 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,770 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 72 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 121,241 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares to 15,032 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,102 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).