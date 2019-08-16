Ack Asset Management Holding in Ens (ENS) Has Cut by $11.32 Billion as Market Value Declined; As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 141,015 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 3.82M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 19,621 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,103 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 4,200 are owned by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. Eaton Vance has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 208,671 shares. 4,956 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,851 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,512 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.40 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 67,760 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 122,376 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Nwq Ltd Liability Corp invested in 526,447 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com reported 41,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation holds 33,418 shares.