Ack Asset Management Has Upped Trns (TRNS) Position By $1.19 Million; Hightower Advisors Has Boosted By $650,993 Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 5,761 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 261,689 shares with $29.69 million value, up from 255,928 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 1.20M shares traded. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Trns (TRNS) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 66,000 shares as Trns (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 410,400 shares with $7.43M value, up from 344,400 last quarter. Trns now has $174.97 million valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 32,954 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 76,586 shares. Geode Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,433 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 7,000 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,381 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 38,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eam Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 35,345 shares. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.54% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 298,719 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 11,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp owns 30,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Inc invested in 0.01% or 44,100 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd owns 53,543 shares. Thb Asset invested in 248,953 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Transcat’s (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Transcat, Inc. to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Transcat, Inc. Common Stock (TRNS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Small-Cap Stocks Beating the Russell 2000 in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Kw (NYSE:KW) stake by 382,591 shares to 558,200 valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) stake by 52,100 shares and now owns 648,300 shares. Hri was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -3.03% below currents $125.08 stock price. Zoetis had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The stock of Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.15% or 4,270 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt invested 0.07% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Blair William And Il accumulated 2.38M shares. First Personal Fin has invested 0.06% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.11% or 125,742 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.2% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 95,688 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 24,763 are owned by Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc. Calamos Limited holds 60,988 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.1% or 239,342 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 691 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 9,058 were accumulated by Da Davidson.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 265,101 shares to 22,637 valued at $115,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SOXX) stake by 14,321 shares and now owns 1,679 shares. Invitae Corp was reduced too.