Ack Asset Management Has Upped Pwr (PWR) Stake; Apple Com (AAPL) Holding Held by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 4.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83B, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 50,077 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $14.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vrrm by 830,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG).

