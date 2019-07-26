Ack Asset Management Has Upped Pwr (PWR) Position by $9.28 Billion as Market Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Parthenon Has Trimmed Position by $442,929

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 752,463 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Vermont owns 60,530 shares. Naples Ltd Llc owns 20,405 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rockland Tru invested in 2.04% or 97,095 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,507 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or owns 70,893 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Hartline reported 1.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dana Investment Advsr Inc reported 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd owns 1.77% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 295,204 shares. Mathes holds 1,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advsr Limited holds 0.68% or 4,646 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 3,516 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Lc stated it has 842 shares. Montag A & Assocs has invested 1.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First City Cap Mgmt stated it has 4.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vrrm by 830,436 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $7.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).