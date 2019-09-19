Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed By $10.53 Million Its Atro (ATRO) Holding; Last Week Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analysts

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Atro (ATRO) stake by 34.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 405,000 shares as Atro (ATRO)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 775,000 shares with $20.58M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Atro now has $1.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 96,627 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System

Among 7 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $72 lowest target. $95.13’s average target is 8.35% above currents $87.8 stock price. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10800 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Sell Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $135.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.46 million for 23.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,746 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Hedges Nancy L bought $2,746.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Astronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics CSC Next-Generation Portable Inflight Entertainment Platform Now Available – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astronics Introduces New Retrofit In-Seat Passenger Power Solution for Aircraft – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO), A Stock That Climbed 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De reported 0.14% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 48,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Prns Inc has invested 0.26% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Principal Fin Gru has 8,865 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 27,726 shares. Bessemer Gp has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 25,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 83,738 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 181,339 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 1,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO).

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 126,625 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Rev $37.4M; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 19/03/2018 Wingstop Announces Resignation of Flynn K. Dekker as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer sizes up Wingstop – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wingstop Announces Departure of Chief Growth & Experience Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins $999M Air Force Deal for A-10 Wing Replacements – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 129.12 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.