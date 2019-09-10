Ack Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Pwr (PWR) by $9.28 Billion; Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Position by $18.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 218.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89M, up from 487,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 210,082 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Opus Point Partners Mngmt Limited Liability holds 30,075 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 37,300 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 65,046 shares. Citadel Lc reported 610,443 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 18 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com holds 643,870 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 15,567 shares stake. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 74,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 74,127 shares. 32,673 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest L P. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited owns 0.39% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 235,000 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 485,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 317,000 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CCI) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).