Ack Asset Management Has Raised Its Mixt (MIXT) Stake; BUCHER HOLDING AG NIEDERWENINGEN NAMEN A (BCHHF) Shorts Raised By 184%

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Mixt (MIXT) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 70,400 shares as Mixt (MIXT)’s stock declined 14.42%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 700,400 shares with $11.41 billion value, up from 630,000 last quarter. Mixt now has $320.50M valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 52,093 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

BUCHER HOLDING AG NIEDERWENINGEN NAMEN A (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had an increase of 184% in short interest. BCHHF’s SI was 21,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 184% from 7,500 shares previously. It closed at $340.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Aaxn stake by 5,000 shares to 85,000 valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vrrm stake by 830,436 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Mtz (NYSE:MTZ) was reduced too.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, and systems for use in harvesting, producing and packaging food, and cleaning roads and public spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Kuhn Group division supplies agricultural machinery for tillage, spraying, landscape maintenance, planting and seeding, fertilizing, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Bucher Municipal division provides municipal vehicles, such as sweepers and winter maintenance equipment, and refuse collection and sewer cleaning vehicles for cleaning and clearing snow from roads, as well as for refuse collection and cleaning sewers.

