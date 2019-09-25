Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Its Wms (WMS) Position as Shares Rose; Harris Associates LP Decreased Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $14.43 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 239,506 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 126,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.60 million, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 2.82 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 288,565 shares to 660,200 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 205,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Apergy Corp.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.68 million for 18.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.