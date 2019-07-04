Ack Asset Management Has Increased Kw (KW) Position; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position Has Increased by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kw (KW) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,791 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41B, up from 822,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 186,309 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 118,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 102,095 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 RICKS MARY sold $778,469 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 39,901 shares. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh also bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Mngmt has invested 1.6% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com holds 1.33% or 920,627 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 1.40 million shares. Stifel invested in 0% or 10,050 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 301,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). State Street reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 200 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 168 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ci holds 0.18% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mtz (NYSE:MTZ) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 217,900 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 10,751 shares. 180,630 were reported by Invesco. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability owns 379,815 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 38,015 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 178,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 18,103 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 438,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 46,688 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 41,107 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 273,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 334,398 shares in its portfolio. 40,377 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

