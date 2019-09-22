Ack Asset Management Has Increased Its Pgti (PGTI) Position by $4.01 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $3.03 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 297,520 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 78,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 billion, down from 93,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Etf (IEMG) by 500 shares to 9,938 shares, valued at $511.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Lta invested in 0.28% or 10,584 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.32% or 506,627 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc stated it has 288,491 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 9,783 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru reported 1.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intact Investment reported 58,300 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com has 2.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Moore And holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,337 shares. Fin Architects holds 3,442 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny holds 1.25% or 117,562 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 21,678 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.74% or 151,574 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 35,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has 711,732 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,956 shares or 0% of the stock. 163,410 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Ltd. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 33,776 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 54,497 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.05% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 368,900 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 99,550 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Invesco Limited reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,094 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 180,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 22,840 shares. Kennedy Capital stated it has 322,915 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 382,591 shares to 558,200 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcrn.