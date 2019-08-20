Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Atsg (ATSG) Position; Polaris Venture Management Company Lowered By $5.96 Million Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s stock rose 35.11%. The Polaris Venture Management Company holds 1.47 million shares with $25.88M value, down from 1.82 million last quarter. Fate Therapeutics Inc. now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 187,553 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Atsg (ATSG) stake by 30.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as Atsg (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 850,000 shares with $17.61B value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Atsg now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 43,858 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Pwr (NYSE:PWR) stake by 290,000 shares to 745,000 valued at $23.83 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Kw (NYSE:KW) stake by 118,757 shares and now owns 940,791 shares. Rog (NYSE:ROG) was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Shares for $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8. 25,000 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K.. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Friday, May 10. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock. 1,000 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 15,836 shares or 0% of the stock. 105,479 are held by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 13,397 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.21% or 389,579 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 0.05% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 22,266 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corp holds 964,514 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 994 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 376,232 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 41,784 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 3,127 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 121,343 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 378,850 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 0% or 79,662 shares. 121,640 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 120,954 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 92,290 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 7.05M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 106,400 shares in its portfolio. Amer Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citigroup reported 17,330 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 54,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has 2.60 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Llc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).