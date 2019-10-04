Ack Asset Management Has Cut Wms (WMS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Telos Capital Management Cut Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Share Price Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $290.95. About 3.17M shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 296,914 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.75M for 18.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.07% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Sg Americas Securities owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 5,103 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 312,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 14,898 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 23,227 shares. Hrt Fin Llc has 10,592 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 16,984 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Shell Asset Com reported 12,563 shares. American Group accumulated 23,147 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 49,202 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.15% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 363,244 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.46% or 124,723 shares. Smith Salley stated it has 4,942 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities invested in 0.21% or 87,627 shares. 817 are held by Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Com. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 64,674 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,128 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 308,485 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 54,514 shares. Moreover, Albion Fincl Ut has 1.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company has 5.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beech Hill Advsr holds 1,350 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,540 shares.