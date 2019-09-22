Ack Asset Management Has Cut Its Forr (FORR) Stake as Shares Declined; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Boosted Its Position by $1.72 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 81,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 989,023 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, up from 907,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 540,110 shares traded or 115.74% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 73,706 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Creative Planning reported 10,253 shares. Frontier Invest reported 13,501 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Co stated it has 1.28% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 153,972 shares. Bain Cap Credit Ltd Partnership reported 241,036 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Colony owns 42,847 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Prudential Financial invested in 509,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,740 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 195,049 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold FORR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 0.66% less from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 17,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). First Mercantile Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,234 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 20,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 57,110 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Ack Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.47% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Ameritas Inv Partners has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Principal Grp Inc reported 88,027 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 32,956 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 4,062 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0% or 286 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 11,390 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,182 activity.

