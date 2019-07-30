Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Wms (WMS) as Stock Value Rose; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Stake by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 12.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.34M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 112,912 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaxn by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mtz (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ack Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 24,078 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,502 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 225,949 shares. 67,817 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Barclays Pcl has 49,187 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 26,303 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability reported 9,867 shares stake. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 38,823 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 98,500 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 569,193 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested in 60,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Loews Corp stated it has 6.46% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 26,498 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 2,601 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 63,868 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 12,689 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc reported 14,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 40 shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt Inc invested 0.5% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 918,836 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Inc Or invested in 0.31% or 92,016 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 1,580 are owned by Motco.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.