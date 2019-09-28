Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Trns (TRNS) as Share Value Declined; Holder Envestnet Asset Management Upped Pool (POOL) Holding

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 7,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 78,307 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.96 million, up from 70,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 122,801 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 13,400 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hri by 46,900 shares to 333,100 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 657 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 268,160 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch has 0.08% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 323,831 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 226,052 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc owns 35,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cove Street Capital Lc reported 0.13% stake. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Essex Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 52,064 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Eam Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 11,785 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 410,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 5,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (WDTI) by 170,884 shares to 23,504 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 7,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,909 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.