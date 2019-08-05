Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Pwr (PWR); Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Stock Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $240.66. About 756,964 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 1.07 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gnty (GNTY) by 96,500 shares to 201,200 shares, valued at $5.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaxn by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vrrm.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 19.73 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

