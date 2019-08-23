Ack Asset Management Decreased Trns (TRNS) Position by $668.68 Million; Stock Price Declined; Wexford Capital LP Holding in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 19,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $215.97. About 90,095 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 344,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 billion, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 2,039 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 29.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has acquired Infinite Integral Solutions Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transcat acquires NBS Calibrations, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Transcat Strengthens Team with Addition of Vice President, Service Operations – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 38,055 shares. 45,500 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 395,892 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Ack Asset Lc stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Com accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 284,123 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 33,082 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 249,323 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 241,906 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 141 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 35,000 shares stake. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $675.29 million for 33.75 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: STM,AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Overcomes Memory-Chip Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.