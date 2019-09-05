Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Ens (ENS) as Share Value Declined; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Holding by $6.76 Million as Shares Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 266.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 25,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 34,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 9,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $373.93. About 80,804 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 22,900 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $51.39M for 12.02 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 46,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 2,110 shares. 11,424 are held by Burney Communication. Elk Creek Limited reported 119,103 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,036 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 968 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,826 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 128,600 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Dubuque National Bank & holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 3,167 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Cornerstone reported 14 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.04% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 872,040 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker International Incorporated (NYSE:EAT) by 62,227 shares to 18,228 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,243 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 126,357 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. M Securities stated it has 2,359 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,171 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Citigroup Inc holds 212,164 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 48,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 129,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,000 shares. Telemus Capital Llc accumulated 0.12% or 6,063 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,174 shares. 7,429 were reported by Burney Communications.