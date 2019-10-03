Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Atro (ATRO) Position by $10.53 Million as Shares Rose; Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Community West (CWBC) as Share Price Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 57,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 273,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 216,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.12M market cap company. It closed at $9.8 lastly. It is down 17.87% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atro (ATRO) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 22,992 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.45M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ATRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 0.32% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 25,700 shares. Aqr Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,404 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 20,205 shares. Art Advisors Limited has 11,168 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 2,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 31,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 11,385 shares. 27,726 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Legal & General Grp Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,746 activity.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $197,261 activity. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $9,950 worth of stock. The insider STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,984. Another trade for 814 shares valued at $7,937 was bought by PEEPLES WILLIAM R.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.